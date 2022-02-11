Saskatoon mayor says Loblaw has confirmed it won't prevent another grocer from replacing Extra Foods

Mayor Charlie Clark says he has "received confirmation" Loblaw will not prevent another grocer from moving into the Broadway neighbourhood after Extra Foods closes.

Earlier this month, the company confirmed its plans to shutter the neighbourhood grocery store on April 23.

A woman spearheading a campaign to save the store said she feared a repeat of 2015 when the company closed another small grocery store in City Park.

In an interview with CTV News, Terry Schwalm, pointed to a caveat Loblaw initially placed on the sale saying that no other food stores could open there.

CTV News sent multiple requests to Loblaw, inquiring about the future of the building and if it planned to put a similar caveat in place. The company did not respond.

In a series of tweets sent Friday afternoon, Clark said the company told him it won't "impose restrictive language in (its) sale agreement regarding the sale of food/grocery product at this location."

"I am concerned about the loss of the store, and know the importance of access to grocery stores for all neighbourhoods" Clark said.

"At least on Broadway this is one less barrier for a future store at this site."

