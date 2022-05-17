Saskatoon mayor says rules for allowing alcohol in parks would balance safety and ability 'to have fun'

Cracking a cold one in a Saskatoon park is one step closer to becoming a reality.

On Monday, the province introduced a legislation amendment that would give municipalities the power to allow alcohol consumption in outdoor public spaces.

If the proposed legislation passes unanimously this week, it could take effect by the summer. It comes after city council asked for the change late last year.

“If it does pass that doesn’t mean everyone can grab a case of beer and go out to any park in the city,” Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said.

Clark said allowing alcohol in parks would be “carefully” planned and require consultation from the public — a process the mayor said could take months, and likely wouldn’t be ready until fall.

Clark referenced Calgary where that city created designated places in certain parks for alcohol consumption, under a pilot program.

“There’s many steps that would be taken in order to make sure that whatever is done would be safe, would balance the ability for people to have fun, but also not promoting unsafe drinking,” he said.

In an email to CTV News, a spokesperson for the Saskatoon Police Service said it’s too early to comment, but it’s “monitoring the situation.”