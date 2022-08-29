Saskatoon Meewasin byelection to be held on Sept. 26

Voters in Saskatoon Meewasin will pick a new MLA on Sept. 26.

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe announced the byelection on Monday.

"It's important that Meewasin residents are represented in the assembly in the new fall session of the legislature that starts in October," Moe said in a government news release.

The seat was left vacant following the resignation of former NDP leader Ryan Meili.

There are currently four candidates vying for the seat in the Saskatchewan Legislature.

The Sask. Party began its campaign Monday morning with Premier Scott Moe joining candidate Kim Groff for an event.

Saskatoon small business owner Nathaniel Teed will attempt to regain the seat for the Saskatchewan NDP.

Saskatchewan Liberal Party Leader Jeff Walters has also joined the race.

In addition to the three other contenders, the Buffalo Party has also entered the race, represented by candidate Mark Friesen.