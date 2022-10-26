Saskatoon-Meewasin MLA Teed sworn in at Sask. legislature

Saskatoon-Meewasin MLA Nathaniel Teed has been sworn in as the province’s first openly gay MLA, an NDP news release says.

The move solidifies Teed’s win in the Saskatoon by-election on September 26th.

He said he plans to represent the riding well.

“I’m ready to stick up for the people of Meewasin, regardless of how they cast their vote,” Teed said.

“This province has so much potential and I’m excited to do the hard work needed to strengthen our communities and rebuild our economy,” he said.

“Nathaniel energized the people of Saskatoon and won his seat by the largest margin in decades,” NDP Leader Carla Beck said in a press release.

“It really shows that people are sick and tired of paying for Scott Moe’s mistakes and they know Nathaniel will go to bat on their issues and deliver for the people of Meewasin.”

Teed was the 764th MLA to sign the roll.