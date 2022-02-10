Saskatoon Métis elders' lodge wins international award

An affordable housing development built with Métis elders in mind has picked up an international award.

Late last year, the Round Prairie Elders’ Lodge building opened in the city's Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.

The Central Urban Métis Federation (CUMFI) building won the 2021 Global Innovation Award for Home of the Year at a National Association of Home Builders’ (NAHB) show in Orlando, Fla. earlier this week.

“It is a vibrant home that focuses on culture, the health and wellness of Métis elders, and provides a Métis community environment. We are honoured to be recognized for this achievement," CUMFI president Shirley Isbister said in a news release.

Big Block Construction developed the project, provided financing, and construction services for the lodge.

“This is the first time a project from Saskatchewan has won an NAHB award and we can’t think of a better project to deserve the honour,” the firm's vice president Nick Sackville said in the release.​