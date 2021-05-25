Saskatoon Misbah School moves to remote learning after 3 COVID-19 variant cases detected

Saskatoon Misbah School is temporarily moving to Level 4 of the Province’s Safe Schools Plan, according to Saskatoon Public Schools.

In a release issued Monday night, the school division said students at Saskatoon Misbah School will move to remote learning starting Tuesday.

It comes as three active cases of COVID-19 variants of concern were identified at the school over the weekend, the release said.

The school division said in-school learning is expected to resume on Monday, June 7.

To date, Saskatoon Public Schools has had 360 positive cases of COVID-19 at 57 schools and the board office.

“The safety of our students and staff members is our priority. The safety protocols our schools have in place are critical to reducing the risk of transmission,” the school division said in the release.