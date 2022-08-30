Saskatoon mobile home fire results in $200,000 in damage

Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) responded to a mobile home fire just before 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 on the 200-block of Grant Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found the home fully involved in flames, according to an SFD media release. Crews began extinguishing the flames and searched the home. No one was found inside, SFD said.

The fire was brought under control by 9:07 p.m. and there were no injuries.

An investigation is underway and the cause of the fire has not been determined, according to SFD.

Fire damage has been estimated at $200,000.