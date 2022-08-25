Saskatoon mom warning parents to beware of underage teens ordering alcohol through delivery services

A Saskatoon mom is warning other parents to be cautious of what their children could be ordering through delivery services in the city.

CTV News is not naming the mother in order to protect the identity of her child.

The mother says six months ago she noticed empty beer cans in the basement and in her son's room. She checked his bank statements and found different charges for deliveries that she didn’t recognize.

After confronting her underage son, she found out he was having alcohol delivered to their home and he wasn’t being checked for his ID.

“I was worried. From a parent's perspective I didn’t know that this was going on because you want to be able to trust your kid and make sure that they’re doing the right thing,” she told CTV News.

Knowing certain businesses were not IDing her son made her concerned and worried, especially since deliveries are on the rise since the pandemic.

One of the businesses named on her son’s bank statements is Colonial Ice Cold Beer & Wine Store.

Pauline, who is a supervisor at the store, told CTV News it's the driver's duty to check for ID when making a delivery. Colonial Ice Cold Beer & Wine uses a third party delivery service called Zia.

“If you come in here (the store) and look extra young, I’m going to quiz you for your drivers license or some identification,” she said.

She notes the only way for customers to have their ID checked is when the driver arrives at the door.

However, the mother says two months ago she caught a driver making an alcohol delivery without checking her son's ID. She confronted the driver and told them to no longer make deliveries to their home.

“They don’t check to see what’s in the bag so it’s not the delivery driver's fault, per say, but … if you’re picking it up from a liquor store, chances are it is liquor,” she said.

Within the last six months, her son was able to order alcohol 20 different times. The mother hopes her story will help other parents to check on their teens to make sure they’re not doing anything while underage.

The Saskatchewan Liquor & Gaming Authority (SLGA) tells CTV News it considers minors and beverage alcohol a “very serious matter” as drivers are required to ask for identification with every delivery.

SLGA says it also investigates complaints regarding the sale/service of alcohol to minors by permitted businesses, including delivery companies, and will sanction permittees who are not following the terms of their permit.

It also encourages the public to report incidents to SGLA for further follow-ups.