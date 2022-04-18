Saskatoon motel fire caused by dryer lint
A buildup of dryer lint led to a Saskatoon motel fire that resulted in $15,000 in damage.
The fire happened on April 14 at the Venture Inn in the 700 block of Idylwyld Drive North, according to Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD).
A fire inspector had recently found that the ductwork connected to the dryer needed cleaning, the department said in a news release.
The cleaning was reported completed, but lint remnants were found in the ductwork.
"Lint build-up can cause heat to not escape the drum or ductwork and pose a risk of fire," SFD said.
"Most industrial dryers are used daily and require regular cleanout. If you notice lint building up in your dryer, around the dryer on surfaces such as walls and floor or around the exterior outlet — have your ductwork cleaned."
The small fire led to an evacuation of the motel as firefighters searched for its source.
The fire was initally reported by someone passing by who saw smoke coming from the roof, according to SFD.
