Saskatoon motorcycle crash leaves man dead

A motorcycle crash has left a man dead, according to Saskatoon police.

Police responded to reports of the single-vehicle crash in the area of the Traffic Bridge and Victoria Avenue just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

The 31-year-old man who was driving the motorcycle had life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

The motorcycle was travelling at a high rate of speed before the crash, according to police.

Impairment is not suspected.