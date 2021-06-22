Saskatoon MP's betting bill gets Senate approval

Single-game sports betting is almost legal in Canada.

A private members bill put forward by Saskatoon-Grasswood Conservative MP Kevin Waugh has passed third reading in the Senate.

That means there's only one more step to go before it becomes officially legalized.

Waugh has told CTV News in the past the move to legalize single game betting could bring billions of dollars into the Canadian economy.

On social media, Waugh wrote the bill just needs royal assent to become law.