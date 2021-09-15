Saskatoon murder trial witness says Sheree Fertuck sought divorce, wanted part of accused’s pension

Court got a closer look at the financial disagreements between Greg and Sheree Fertuck.

Fertuck is accused of killing his estranged wife. Sheree was last seen on Dec. 7, 2015 leaving her mother’s farm near Kenaston, Sask.

His trial is underway in Saskatoon.

The Crown believes he shot Sheree at the gravel pit, where she worked. Her body has not been found.

Sheree’s lawyer, Tammi Hackl, took the stand in Fertuck’s first-degree murder trial on Tuesday.

Hackl testified Sheree initiated a divorce in 2012.

She said Sheree wanted child support, a division of their property and part of Fertuck’s pension.

Hackl said in 2013 Sheree wasn’t fully receiving child support so she had Fertuck’s wages garnished.

The family lawyer said the couple had a locked-in retirement account worth about $430,000.

Hackl testified Fertuck wanted to take $15,000 out of his pension account, but needed Sheree’s consent to make withdrawals.

Sheree refused to give even “one cent” until they divided the property, Hackl testified.

After Sheree went missing, court documents show the couple’s son became Sheree’s litigation and property guardian.

The couple’s son didn’t want Fertuck to be the guardian because “there were concerns he had murdered Sheree,” Hackl said.

In cross-examination, the defence suggested Sheree had more money than she had let on, referencing a gravel hauling contract.

Earlier in the trial, the couple’s daughter took the stand.

She said her father’s gambling, drinking and violent behaviour led to her parents’ separation.