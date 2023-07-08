Saskatoon museum looks back at life on the prairies with summer fun day

Saskatoon's Western Development Museum (WDM) demonstrated how much life on the prairies has changed with a summer fun day event over the weekend.

Participants got a chance to learn about life in Saskatchewan in the 1800s through displays set up around the museum and performances, such as dances celebrating Indigenous culture.

The museum also hosted live harvesting and blacksmith demonstrations to give visitors a view of the past.

Organizers say one of the event's goals was to educate people on the history of the land they live on. Julia Wagner with the museum said they felt it was their responsibility to make sure the past is not forgotten.

"It's really important for us to bring together pieces of the past and recognize how things were done for better or for worse, and recognize our place in it. So it's cool to have Whitecap Dakota First Nation here, and WDM activities," says Wagner

Visitors said the displays made them happy for the conveniences of today.

"This morning I was working on getting my harvesting equipment ready," one farmer told CTV News.

"I'm glad I don't have to go back to the way things were done 100 years ago."

WDM is hoping to upscale the event next year, to celebrate their 75th birthday.