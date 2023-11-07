Saskatoon 'mutually parts ways' with transit director

After about four months on the job, the city of Saskatoon has “mutually parted ways” with its director of transit.

Jim Puffalt became Saskatoon’s director of transit in July 2023.

Puffalt was hired following an audit that discovered management failures were the reason for bus service disruptions that left riders out in the cold in 2021.

“The director of transit has mutually parted ways with the City of Saskatoon effective today,” Terry Schmidt, general manager of transportation and construction, told CTV News.

“I understand riders and the public are naturally interested in the leadership of this critical service. So I do just want to reassure everyone, there's a plan to select a new director of transit and I expect to make an announcement next week.”

Schmidt will step into the position until the role is filled, adding that Puffalt’s departure will not impact bus services.

CTV News asked Schmidt the reason for Puffalt’s departure.

“It was just a mutual decision to part ways,” Schmidt responded.