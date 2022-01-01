Saskatoon New Year’s Eve house fire leads to $150K in damages

A house in the 400 block of Avenue R South is set to be demolished after it caught on fire in the late evening on New Year’s Eve.

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) were alerted by police and were dispatched to the area at 9:21 p.m., a SFD news release said.

Fire crews battled the fire from the outside as there was limited entry into the home and the amount of fire led to unsafe conditions.

A portion of the home was taken down with an excavator later into the night and ended up helping crews extinguish parts of the fire they couldn’t access.

According to the release, one person living in the home hasn't been accounted for and Saskatoon police are following up.

Due to the extreme cold weather, 10 additional fire crews were called in to rotate shifts.

The fire had led to $150,000 in damages and the area of the home has been fenced off with a notice of closure.

The fire investigator was unable to do a “cause and origin” scene examination, the release said.

SFD said its crews responded to 36 incidents during their 14 hour night shift, with this incident being one of them.