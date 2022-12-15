Saskatoon nightclub manslaughter case pushed into new year

The case of a 22-year-old woman charged with the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub has been pushed into the new year.

Paige Theriault-Fisher was charged with manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Hodan Hashi at Lit Nightclub in early November.

The case was adjourned on Thursday. She is scheduled to appear for election and plea on Jan. 19, 2023.

Paige Theriault-Fisher was released on $5,000 bail with conditions on Nov. 9. Her conditions forbid alcohol and drug consumption.

She has also been ordered not to contact Hashi’s immediate family or those who have shared video of the incident.

Theriault-Fisher must also adhere to a curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

She was charged after police responded to reports of a woman who was seriously injured around 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 5.

Officers and paramedics tried to save her life, but she was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Theriault-Fisher was originally charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was downgraded to manslaughter.

The two women were known to each other, police said.

With files from Miriam-Valdes Carletti and Laura Woodward.