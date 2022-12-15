Saskatoon nightclub manslaughter case pushed into new year
The case of a 22-year-old woman charged with the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub has been pushed into the new year.
Paige Theriault-Fisher was charged with manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Hodan Hashi at Lit Nightclub in early November.
The case was adjourned on Thursday. She is scheduled to appear for election and plea on Jan. 19, 2023.
Paige Theriault-Fisher was released on $5,000 bail with conditions on Nov. 9. Her conditions forbid alcohol and drug consumption.
She has also been ordered not to contact Hashi’s immediate family or those who have shared video of the incident.
Theriault-Fisher must also adhere to a curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
She was charged after police responded to reports of a woman who was seriously injured around 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 5.
Officers and paramedics tried to save her life, but she was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.
Theriault-Fisher was originally charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was downgraded to manslaughter.
The two women were known to each other, police said.
With files from Miriam-Valdes Carletti and Laura Woodward.
-
Here's how long average ER stays are on Vancouver IslandPeople visiting emergency rooms in Greater Victoria this year had to stay slightly longer than they did the year before, according to Island Health.
-
Archaeologists identify 4,000-year-old shaman's toolkit near StonehengeArchaeologists have identified a 4,000-year-old toolkit once owned by a goldsmith, which was found at a significant ancient burial site near Stonehenge.
-
Pediatric hospitalizations for flu fall in Canada for 1st time in weeks: federal dataWhile rates of influenza continue to remain high across the country, recent federal data suggest the situation may be improving as pediatric hospitalizations fell for the first time in weeks.
-
Calendar campaign raises money for police memorial wall in SudburyThe Sudbury Region Police Museum is moving to a new location from headquarters on Brady Street to a downtown building that is more accessible.
-
Lawsuit alleges medical records falsified in sudden death of Alta. woman, $6M soughtA lawsuit filed by the widower of a 40-year-old Hanna, Alta., woman claims medical records were "intentionally falsified" and that staff "did not use reasonable and proper skill or care" and "did not follow accepted medical practices in (her) diagnosis and treatment."
-
Critics concerned Alberta's newly increased physician subsidy won’t help doctor shortageCritics say that an increased physician subsidy won’t be enough to help physicians in any meaningful way.
-
Drugs, guns and stolen passports seized after RCMP raid Wetaskiwin homeTwo Wetaskiwin residents face a series of firearms-related charges after Mounties completed a search of their home and found drugs, firearms, body armour and a pair of stolen passports.
-
Husband charged in death of wife in north EdmontonA 51-year-old Edmonton woman is dead, and her husband has been charged with second-degree murder.
-
'We’re all human': Saskatoon Tribal Council assisting in drug charge diversion programThe Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) is working with police to help divert illicit drug charges and keep early offenders out of the criminal justice system.