Saskatoon now under 'orange' COVID-19 risk rating

The City of Saskatoon will now use a colour-coded alert system for COVID-19.

The system will be based on a four-level risk assessment with green being minimal risk, yellow being caution, orange being high risk and red being critical.

The city says the framework will use data indicators to inform how and when to increase or relax safety measures over which the city has jurisdiction.

Right now, Saskatoon is considered orange.

“This is not to be considered another level or layer of health order – it’s a guide to help the City make decisions about how to best keep its staff safe and services going and to ensure transparency and predictability for staff and residents," Pamela Goulden-McLeod, director of the Saskatoon Emergency Management Organization, said in a news release.