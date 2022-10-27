Saskatoon offers free parking for veterans

The City of Saskatoon is offering a year of free parking to veterans.

The pilot program begins on Nov. 1 and runs until Oct. 31 next year.

During the program, those with veteran plates or a veteran parking permit can park in any pay zones free of charge.

“At the end of the pilot project, a decision will be made by City Council if the program will be continued indefinitely,” the city’s website said.

The program will not impact the current veteran parking permit program, and already issued permits will still be valid, according to the city.

Veteran parking does not apply to private spaces or restricted areas, such as bus stops or no stopping zones.

“Permit holders are still required to park within posted maximum parking time limits and comply with all other aspects of the traffic bylaw,” the city’s website said.