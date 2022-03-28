Saskatoon officer fires weapon after suspect allegedly points gun at police

A Saskatoon police officer fired a service weapon at a suspect on Saturday following an attempted traffic stop in the city's Confederation neighbourhood.

Just after 4 p.m., members of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) guns and gangs unit spotted a suspect believed to have warrants get in a cab in the 3200 block of 33rd Street.

When police tried to stop the cab, the suspect exited the back seat and pointed a gun at police, SPS said in a news release.

An officer subsequently fired their gun, SPS said.

The suspect fled on foot into Confederation Mall and has not been found.

SPS says there is no immediate threat to public safety.

Because an officer's weapon was discharged, the incident will be reviewed in accordance with SPS policy.