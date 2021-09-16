Saskatoon Open Door Society seeks volunteers to help 200 Afghan refugees resettle in city
The Open Door Society in Saskatoon says dozens of Afghan refugees will be resettled in the city over the next few months.
On average, the organization helps 200 refugees from around the world in an average year.
But, given the situation in Afghanistan with the U.S. withdrawing troops and the Taliban gaining control of the country, it is expected to help 200 or more refugees over the next few months alone.
The organization is looking to the community to help support them through donations, job opportunities and mentoring.
Open Door Society CEO Ali Abukar said refugees that are leaving unexpectedly or are leaving due to evacuation like the situation happening in Afghanistan right now can face complex challenges.
“These families and individuals that are arriving have little to nothing. We have heard stories that these individuals don’t have more than whatever they are wearing,"
"They had to leave quickly and they came through a process where they didn’t know when they were going to leave,” Abukar said
Abukar said anyone interested in helping the refugees can contact the organization.
-
U.S. boosts security, warns risk of violence at pro-Trump Capitol rallyTravellers arriving at the airport nearest Washington, D.C., will face increased security in the run-up to a planned Saturday rally supporting people charged with taking part in the deadly Jan. 6 riot, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration said.
-
UCP website outage just a server issue: party officialThe United Conservative Party website was nothing but a broken link Thursday, invisible along with the “Best Summer Ever” hats and the “No Vaccine Passports Survey” link.
-
Indigenous knowledge keepers help WAG-Qaumajuq in renaming of art collectionsIndigenous knowledge keepers are helping Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq rename pieces of art with inappropriate titles.
-
'We matter': Take Back the Night march returns to Kitchener with in-person eventThe Take Back the Night march returned to an in person event in downtown Kitchener on Thursday, to bring attention to and call for action against sexual and gender-based violence.
-
Parent's bid to fundraise for HEPA filters in New Westminster schools stallsA bid by a New Westminster father to fundraise for portable HEPA filters in local classrooms as a COVID-19 safety measure has stalled after facing pushback from the school district.
-
B.C. won't take COVID-19 patients from Alberta, health minister saysBritish Columbia's health minister says the province won't be taking COVID-19 patients from Alberta due to current demands on its own health-care system.
-
SIU investigating after York Regional Police fire anti-riot weapon at man in MarkhamThe province’s police watchdog is investigating after a York Regional Police officer fired an anti-riot weapon at a man in Markham Thursday night.
-
UCP government 'the most incompetent' he's seen, Calgary's mayor saysCalgary mayor Naheed Nenshi had some harsh words for Jason Kenney, his government and his most recent policies on combating COVID-19's fourth wave on Thursday.
-
'It's so unclear': Businesses groan over complicated measures, understand need for COVID rulesIn the wake of new provincial restrictions and mere days before a vaccine passport-like system is implemented in Alberta, entrepreneurs are figuring how to play the hand they've been dealt.