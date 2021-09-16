Saskatoon Open Door Society seeks volunteers to help 200 Afghan refugees resettle in city

The Open Door Society in Saskatoon says dozens of Afghan refugees will be resettled in the city over the next few months.

On average, the organization helps 200 refugees from around the world in an average year.

But, given the situation in Afghanistan with the U.S. withdrawing troops and the Taliban gaining control of the country, it is expected to help 200 or more refugees over the next few months alone.

The organization is looking to the community to help support them through donations, job opportunities and mentoring.

Open Door Society CEO Ali Abukar said refugees that are leaving unexpectedly or are leaving due to evacuation like the situation happening in Afghanistan right now can face complex challenges.

“These families and individuals that are arriving have little to nothing. We have heard stories that these individuals don’t have more than whatever they are wearing,"

"They had to leave quickly and they came through a process where they didn’t know when they were going to leave,” Abukar said

Abukar said anyone interested in helping the refugees can contact the organization.