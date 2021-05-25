Saskatoon organizations welcome return of outdoor sports on May 30

The Government of Saskatchewan announced Tuesday that outdoor sports will be added to Step One of the province’s re-opening plan, set to start on Sunday.

In a news release, the province said the adjustment is being made “recognizing the lowered risk of transmission in outdoor settings along with the successful uptake in Saskatchewan's COVID-19 vaccination effort in reducing the transmission of the virus.”

It’s big news for local sports.

“We were totally surprised by it, actually,” said Baseball Saskatchewan’s high-performance director Greg Brons.

“We have 57 member organizations across the province who are ready, willing and able to start soccer, so we're very excited for them,” said Saskatchewan Soccer Association executive director Doug Pederson.

The adjustment comes as no surprise to Dr. Alexander Wong.

“We know that being outdoors is way, way safer than being indoors,” he said. “There was a bit of pressure I think on the government to make some changes with regards to kids sports and teen sports and so forth.”

“I think the risk is very low overall, and as long as people are continuing to really kind of try to focus on getting their kids vaccinated with first doses as quickly as possible, and being smart with regards to the public health guidance around how to do outdoor sports properly, it should be okay.”

Dr. Wong says he’s encouraged by COVID-19 numbers in the province, saying test positivity rates, cases, and hospitalizations are all coming down.

“I think the message over the course of the next two, three weeks really has to continue to be to push vaccine, first doses and second doses,” he said.

While the season for competitive players minor baseball and soccer can last into the fall, most participants will play from April to the end of June, which was when outdoor sports were scheduled to return with step two of the re-opening plan.

“We have actually about 40 per cent of our registration from what we would call a typical year,” said Pederson. “Normally we have about 25,000 in the summer, in our 50 to 60 member organizations.”

“Right now we're looking at maybe 11,000 to 12,000, but with this news, we think those numbers will grow.”

“Last year we played July and August. I would say about a third of the people didn't even sign up for baseball last year here in the city,” said Brons.

“Our registration was up this year, we're back to even higher levels than 2019. And that was due to everybody just hoping to have a season in May.”

Baseball Saskatoon executive director Jesse Corte says registration is up 2,089 this year, up from 1,295 in 2020.

The Government of Saskatchewan says outdoor sports can return to play with the following requirements:

• Participants may not compete if they are feeling unwell.

• Players and coaches should be encouraged to screen for COVID-19 symptoms prior to arriving to practice and play, using the self-assessment tool at saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

• League play is allowed to resume; however, tournaments are not permitted at this time. This will be revisited in Step Two of the Re-Opening Roadmap.

• No interprovincial travel. Teams competing in regional interprovincial leagues need to contact the Business Response Team prior to beginning play.

• Capacity must be in compliance with the public health order for public outdoor gatherings for each playing surface or game area. Public outdoor gatherings are set to expand to a limit of 150 people on May 30 as part of the Re-Opening Roadmap. Common areas, such as those where there are multiple playing surfaces, must also be in compliance with gathering limits in the public health order.

• Individual and protective equipment should not be shared. When helmets and bats or other equipment are shared, cleaning and disinfecting must occur between each use.

• Commonly touched equipment used for game play (e.g. game ball, football) is routinely replaced or disinfected during the course of practice or play.

• Coaches, officials, umpires, referees and players who are not on the field are not required to wear masks outdoors under the public health order. However, masks may be worn if they are more comfortable with that layer of protection.

• No shaking hands, high-fives, etc.

• Spectators not from the same household should maintain two metres of physical distancing.

• Spectators must remain in designated areas. Masks are not required to be worn outdoors under the public health order, but they may be worn if spectators are more comfortable with that layer of protection.

• Hand sanitizer approved by Health Canada (DIN or NPN) or soap and water handwashing stations should be available for participants and spectators.

• No sharing of water bottles.

• Public washrooms, when available, are cleaned and disinfected regularly, and soap and water or hand sanitizer is available.

• Contact information of the coaches, officials and players should be recorded by the home team and maintained in order to assist with contact tracing for 30 days in the case of a confirmed case of COVID-19.