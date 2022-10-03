Saskatoon pedestrian killed in collision

A man struck by a vehicle has died from his injuries, according to Saskatoon police.

Around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, the man was struck by an eastbound vehicle while attempting to cross 22nd Street where it intersects with Avenue X, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

The 62-year-old man later died from his injuries in hospital, police said.

The crash is under investigation, SPS said.