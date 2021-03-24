Saskatoon pen pal program connects seniors and elementary students to fight COVID-19 loneliness

Beryl Swan is looking forward to next week, when she gets the next letter from her pen pal — a Grade 6 student from the school across the street from her assisted living facility.

“It’s fun writing to each other,” Swan told CTV News over FaceTime from Luther Tower.

The two generations discuss pets, hobbies and how they’ve been handling the pandemic.

They also connect over Brunskill School; Swan graduated in 1958.

“I’m interested to see what the kids that age are talking about and what they like,” Swan said.

University of Saskatchewan nursing student Kassandra Pickering started the pen pal program around the time she started her practicum at the facility.

Pickering saw the loneliness many seniors felt as a result of COVID-19 visiting restrictions.

“How they communicate is in-person with their families, with their peers. That was kind of taken away because of COVID and they can't just go out and see their families anymore,” Pickering said.

She thought a pen pal program would be the perfect way to bring light to the residents during these dark times.

“It really helps tear down those barriers that COVID has put in place for them,” she said.

“I even had one of the students write in the letter, ‘I never thought I could feel so connected, but never have met.’”

The letters have to sit untouched for 72 hours before getting delivered to the students and seniors.

Pickering hopes the students and residents can meet in-person once COVID-19 restrictions get lifted.