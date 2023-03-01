Saskatoon pharmacist faces drug trafficking charges, police say over 24,000 narcotics unaccounted for

A Saskatoon pharmacist faces drug trafficking charges following an investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service.

Officers executed search warrants at the Northumberland Pharmacy and a residence in the 1000 block of Schuyler Street on Tuesday, a police news release says.

The investigation stemmed from a January seizure of 700 Oxycodone pills that were allegedly connected to the pharmacist, 41-year-old Jenna Ternan.

The Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals worked with the police on the investigation, the news release said.

Investigators reviewed pharmacy records from September 2022 to January 2023 and found over 24,000 Schedule 1 narcotics were unaccounted for from its inventory.

On Feb. 28 Ternan was suspended from practice by the College pending a disciplinary hearing, according to its website. The College also revoked Northumberland Pharmacy’s permit.

As a result of the searches on Tuesday, police seized additional pharmacy records, 43 hydromorphone contin capsules, 85 dextroamphetamine capsules, 22 dilaudid capsules, a coffee grinder covered in white powder residue, a vehicle and a bolt-action rifle.

Ternan faces charges including trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime and unsafe storage of a firearm.

A 46-year-old Saskatoon man was also arrested in the investigation. He faces charges related to trafficking, obstruction and unsafe storage of a firearm.