Saskatoon plans for e-scooter rental pilot project
E-scooters will soon be available for rent in Saskatoon.
A two-year pilot project has been approved by city council and is expected to begin in the spring.
There will be up to 500 shared e-scooters for rent between spring and fall each year, according to a city news release.
“While many people are excited for new transportation options, others are concerned about safety for riders and pedestrians, enforcement and cost,” says Director of Transportation Jay Magus.
“A pilot lets us evaluate if the rules in our framework can address these before committing to a permanent program.”
Vendors will provide the e-scooters for rent and customers can rent them through a mobile app.
“Many of the safety concerns can be addressed with technology,” Magus said in the news release.
“Geofencing and sidewalk detection can limit the speed and location e-scooters can travel, and there are in-app incentives for wearing a helmet and proper parking.”
Riders will need to be 16 years or older, wear a helmet and can only travel on streets that have a 50 kilometres per hour speed limit. E-scooters will not be permitted to go faster than 24 kilometres per hour.
The city will be looking at allowing private electric scooters in 2024.
