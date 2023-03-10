Saskatoon police arrest 14-year-old in a suspected armed robbery
CTV News Saskatoon Digital Journalist
Chandra Philip
A 14-year-old has been arrested after an alleged armed robbery Friday morning, according to Saskatoon police.
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said they were called out to Avenue S South and 20th Street West around 7:15 a.m. Friday.
“The victim, a 26-year-old man, reported that he had been walking in the area when he was approached by a person unknown to him; a knife was produced and the victim was robbed of his wallet,” an SPS news release said.
The man was not injured in the incident, police said.
The teen was located a short time later near 21st Street West and Avenue T South with multiple knives and the victim’s wallet, the release said.
Police said he was arrested “following a brief struggle” and charges are pending.
