Saskatoon police arrest 2 men with sawed-off rifles

Saskatoon police arrested two men and seized two sawed-off rifles after executing a search warrant in Riversdale on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, acting on a tip, patrol and tactical officers approached a residence in the 400 block of Avenue H South, according to a police news release.

Officers ordered several occupants out of the residence before executing a search warrant, police said. Inside, they found two sawed-off .22 calibre rifles and ammunition.

The police said two 27-year-old Saskatoon men were arrested and face firearms-related charges.