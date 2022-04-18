Saskatoon police arrest 2 murder suspects in man's roadside death

A 33-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, both from Saskatoon, have been charged with second-degree murder.

On April 15, Warman RCMP responded to a report of an injured man on Hodgson Road near Highway 7, just southwest of Saskatoon.

The 22-year-old man from Fishing Lake First Nation was pronounced dead shortly after emergency responders arrived, RCMP said in a news release.

Investigators determined the man had been at a Saskatoon home in the 600 block of Wardlow Road and brought in Saskatoon Police Service.

Around 11 p.m. on April 16, Saskatoon police arrested two suspects from the home.

Police believe the incident is not random.

The accused, Bret Rattlesnake and Cynthia Swiftwolf, were expected to appear in court on Monday.