Saskatoon police say they arrested a man on Tuesday who was wanted in connection with a sudden death.

Paul Joseph Nicotine, 26, has been charged with manslaughter, robbery and break and enter, according to a news release.

A 14-year-old boy died last month after an altercation that broke out during a break and enter at a home on Avenue R South, according to police.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man have been arrested and face charges including manslaughter.

Police say Nicotine is also wanted for charges unrelated to the 14-year-old's death.