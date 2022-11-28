Saskatoon police arrest 35-year-old man after standoff on Barr Place

Saskatoon police arrested a 35-year-old man following a standoff at a residence on Barr Place on Saturday.

Officers from a number of different units, including the tactical unit with an armored vehicle, shut traffic down on the cul-de-sac around 6 p.m. in an attempt to locate the man, who police said was unlawfully at large.

One neighbourhood resident reported to CTV that an officer in tactical gear knocked on their door and told them to wait in the basement while police conducted the operation.

A police news release says they believed there were firearms inside the residence.

After several hours the officers convinced the man to exit the house and took him into custody.

Inside the home police found a handgun, ammunition, a ballistic vest and seven grams of methamphetamine, the news release said.