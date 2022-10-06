Saskatoon police arrest 51-year-old on array of weapons charges

A 51-year-old Saskatoon man was charged with a host of firearms charges after a raid by the Saskatoon police guns and gangs unit on Tuesday.

The man was actually arrested hours earlier on unrelated warrants after a traffic stop.

At about 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, officers executed a search warrant at an address in the 1500 block of Avenue F North, with the man still in custody.

Police seized a .22-calibre rifle, a 30-06-calibre rifle, several imitation firearms, ammunition, a compound hunting bow and arrows, and several knives.

As a result of previous weapons-related offences, the 51-year-old had a previous court order prohibiting him from having weapons in his possession.