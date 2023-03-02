Saskatoon police arrest alleged car thief after pursuit ends in backyard

The Saskatoon police arrested a 35-year-old woman for allegedly evading officers in a stolen vehicle on Thursday morning.

Patrol officers saw a suspicious vehicle around Avenue H North and 32nd Street West around 3 a.m., according to a police news release.

They tried to pull the vehicle over after checking the plates to confirm the vehicle was stolen. Police said the vehicle then sped away.

The police surveillance plane followed the vehicle to the 1000 block of Avenue J North, where it was abandoned, police said.

Officers found the suspect, a 35-year-old from Gallivan, Sask., in a nearby backyard.

The woman faces charges for dangerous driving, evading police and the possession of stolen property exceeding $5,000.