Saskatoon police arrest assault suspect who had escaped twice before

Saskatoon police say they have arrested a man who had escaped into Confederation Mall on the weekend.

According to police, Rolfe Rueben Herman, 32, was involved in an incident over the weekend that prompted an officer to fire a weapon.

Just after 4 p.m. Saturday, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says members of its guns and gangs unit saw Herman get in a cab in the 3200 block of 33rd Street.

He is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and forcible confinement in connection to an incident earlier this month, according to police.

When police tried to stop the cab, Herman exited the back seat and pointed a gun at police, SPS said in news release.

An officer subsequently fired their gun, SPS said.

The officers lost track of Herman after he fled into Confederation Mall, according to SPS.

Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, police tried to stop a vehicle in the area of Eighth Street East and Grosvenor Avenue. Police believed Herman was inside the vehicle. The driver allegedly refused to stop and evaded police, colliding with a post at St. Henry Avenue and Ruth Street East, and escaped on foot.

On Tuesday, police attended an address in the 3200 block of 33rd Street and saw Herman exit a home, according to a news release. He attempted to flee but tactical support and canine officers took him into custody. Upon his arrest, the man appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound, police say.

He was transported to hospital for treatment for the non-life-threatening injury before being released into police custody.

SPS says it has asked the province to appoint independent investigators to "ensure transparency."