Saskatoon police: Arrest made in Megan Gallagher homicide

A man wanted in connection to the death of Megan Gallagher has been arrested.

The then 30-year-old woman was last seen in September 2020. Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has been treating her disappearance as a homicide investigation since January of 2021.

John Wayne Sanderson, 44, was arrested by RCMP on James Smith Cree Nation, according to police.

Sanderson is charged with indignity to human remains in Gallagher's death.

Ernest Whitehead, 41, Roderick William Sutherland, 44, and Jessica Sutherland, 42, all face the same charge.

Sanderson also had unrelated outstanding warrants with the RCMP, SPS said.

He is expected to appear by video in Melfort Provincial Court on Thursday.