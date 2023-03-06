Saskatoon police arrest man for allegedly assaulting cab driver, stealing taxi

Saskatoon police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly stealing a taxi cab on Saturday night.

Officers were called to Avenue B South and 21st Street West around 7 p.m. on March 4 after a taxi driver reported he was assaulted and had his vehicle stolen, police said in a news release.

On arrival, police found a 24-year-old man suffering from minor stab wounds. Paramedics took him to hospital for treatment, police said.

Officers found and arrested a suspect in the 200 block of Avenue I South. A 22-year-old Saskatoon man is charged with robbery, dangerous driving and evading police.