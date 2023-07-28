Saskatoon police arrest man wanted in homicide

Saskatoon police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide in Witchekan Lake First Nation.

Nathaniel Sakebow, 32, was found and arrested at a business in Saskatoon on Thursday, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

SPS said he remains in police custody and will appear in court on Friday.

Sakebow is one of two men facing a manslaughter charge in the death of Teddy Whitehead, 38.

Whitehead was found dead in a Witchekan Lake First Nation home on July 15 after RCMP responded to calls of a man assaulted, an RCMP news release said.

The second man charged, Chase Cardinal, 35, was arrested by police on Wednesday, RCMP said.

Police are still searching for a white 2007 GMC Envoy in connection with the investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Witchekan Lake First Nations is about 195 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.