Saskatoon police arrest man with knife after barricade in Fairhaven
A 54-year-old Saskatoon man has been arrested after several hours of a standoff with Saskatoon police in the city’s Fairhaven neighbourhood early this morning.
Police said they responded to a report of a man threatening people with a knife around 12:30 a.m. in the 300-block of Pendygrasse Road Friday.
When they arrived the man had barricaded himself inside an apartment.
“Multiple police resources were required throughout the morning, including patrol, crisis negotiation, tactical support, K9, and forensic identification,” a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) press release said.
“For several hours, the man refused to negotiate with police or comply with any commands and continued to act in an erratic manner.”
Members of the tactical support team decided to breach the barricade and use an impact round against the suspect, according to police. Impact rounds are less-lethal options, SPS said in an email to CTV News.
A paramedic assessed the suspect before he was transported to hospital by Medavie Health Services West.
Police said charges were pending against the man.
