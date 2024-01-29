Saskatoon police arrest third man in connection to 2006 killing

On July 8, 2006, Darren Greschuk called 911 after he was shot by an unknown suspect in his own home.

The 31-year-old was transported to hospital where he later died from his wounds.

Following 18 years of investigation, Saskatoon police have charged a 49-year-old with accessory after the fact to murder, police said.

The man was arrested on Wednesday in Lethbridge Alberta and then brought to Saskatoon.

Police said the suspect appeared in court on Friday.

The arrest is the third in connection with Greshuk's death.

Last October, Saskatoon Police arrested and charged a 48-year-old B.C. man with second-degree murder and a 45-year-old Saskatoon man with manslaughter related to the incident.

According to police, no further arrests are expected concerning the 2006 killing.