Saskatoon police arrest two for drug trafficking and weapons charges
A man and a woman face drug trafficking, fraud and weapons charges after failing to obey a traffic stop early Saturday morning, according to police.
Saskatoon police tried to pull over an out-of-province vehicle on the 300 block of Avenue J South around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release.
When the vehicle failed to stop, police said officers deployed tire spikes. They found the vehicle abandoned a short time later on Winnipeg Avenue.
Police said officers followed fresh tracks in the snow to the location of the first suspect, while the police airplane guided a canine team to the other suspect.
After more investigating, officers seized a 12-gauge shotgun, 10-gauge shotgun, an air rifle, bear spray, a knife, ammunition, a “large quantity” of hydromorphone pills, a small amount of cash and paraphernalia, according to police.
A Martensville woman, 31, and a 30-year-old Saskatoon man face charges in relation to the weapons and drugs, and for fraudulent personation and being at large on a release order.
