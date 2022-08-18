Saskatoon police arrest two men after shooting in Mount Royal area

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating a shooting in the Mount Royal neighbourhood Thursday morning.

A constable and police service dog were involved in a training activity around 6:30 a.m. in the 300-block of Ottawa Avenue North when they heard a gunshot, according to an SPS press release.

Two suspects were seen fleeing the area on bicycles. The constable started chasing the pair on foot and communicated directions to other officers.

Police were able to quickly locate and arrest the duo, according to SPS.

The suspects had a variety of knives, paraphernalia linked to drug trafficking, ammunition, some pills and 28g of suspected methamphetamine, according to police.

Police were also able to locate a discarded firearm from the location.

Charges are pending for the two 30-year-old suspects.