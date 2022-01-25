Saskatoon police ask for help finding missing 55-year-old man

Police in Saskatoon are asking for the public's assistance in the search for a missing 55-year-old man.

Kim Winegarden was last seen at noon on Jan. 20 in the 100 block of Avenue P South, according to police.

He hasn't been in contact with his family since, which is out of character for him, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

Winegarden is five-foot-11 and weighs 170 pounds. He has shoulder-length dark brown hair and brown eyes.

The 55-year-old has a tattoo on his left forearm that says "Ashley" and a tattoo on his right forearm that says "Shawn."

Winegarden was last seen wearing a black jacket with fur on the hood and blue jeans.

SPS is asking anyone with information concerning Winegarden's whereabouts to call 306-975-8300.