Saskatoon police ask for help in search for 43-year-old man

Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 43-year-old man.

Donald Smith — who also goes by the name Tyler Smith — was last heard from on Dec. 13, according to police.

Smith is described as six feet tall, weighing 150 pounds.

Smith has several tattoos, including a happy face on his left earlobe, a dragon on his upper left arm and a Celtic tattoo on the back of his neck.

Saskatoon Police Service is asking anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts to call 306-975-8300.