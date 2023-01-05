Saskatoon police ask for help in search for woman who was last seen Dec. 21

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for help locating 27-year-old Jasmine Prosper.

She was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on December 21 in the 100 block of Avenue O South, an SPS news release said.

Prosper may be in a vulnerable state, police said.

She is described as five-feet-four-inches tall and 140 pounds with a slim build, brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.