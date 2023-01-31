Saskatoon police ask for help locating missing teen
CTV News Saskatoon Digital Journalist
Chandra Philip
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.
Tenaya Moosomin was last seen Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. in the Meadowgreen area, an SPS news release said.
Moosomin has been described as five-feet six-inches tall, 190 pounds with long, straight dark hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and tall, black mukluks.
Police said that she may be in a vulnerable state.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact SPS or Crime Stoppers.
-
Suspect drives through Vaughan Mills mall before robbing store: policeA suspect drove a vehicle through Vaughan Mills mall early Wednesday morning before reportedly breaking into a store.
-
Premier Doug Ford set to make Service Ontario announcement in BramptonPremier Doug Ford is set to make a Service Ontario announcement in Brampton this morning.
-
Why Reptilia must wait until April for council decision on exotic animalsReptilia took a small step forward but learned the finish line has moved farther away.
-
Ottawa Police Service, City of Ottawa introduce draft budgets todayThe city will lay out its multi-billion dollar spending plan for 2023 today before a whirlwind consultation period this month leading up to final approval March 1.
-
Black community looking for more engagement with Black History Month in Renfrew CountyAlgonquin College's Pembroke campus has events planned throughout February to celebrate and acknowledge Black History Month, and the county plans to highlight Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.
-
-
'Get a f***ing hotel room': Anti-gay tirade in downtown Vancouver under investigationDisturbing video of a man berating a young couple with homophobic slurs in downtown Vancouver has triggered a police investigation – and prompted an outpouring of support for the victims.
-
High interest rates continue to impact home sales in Simcoe County & MuskokaHigher interest rates meant to cool down inflation have had a major impact on housing sales throughout much of Simcoe County and Muskoka, according to new data.
-
'It felt like home': Bo Horvat says goodbye to VancouverBo Horvat is saying goodbye to Vancouver and the Canucks after a decade in blue and green.