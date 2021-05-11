Saskatoon police ask for public's help in search for teen

Saskatoon Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Police say 15 year old Farah Al-Karkhi was last seen on May 5 at 7:25 p.m.

Farah was wearing black pants, an off white coloured sweater and black and white Adidas shoes, according to police.

Police say Farah is known to spend time downtown and lives a vulnerable lifestyle.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Farah Al-Karkhi is asked to contact Saskatoon Police.