Saskatoon police ask for public’s help locating missing 65-year-old woman
Producer and Anchor
Blair Farthing
A 65-year-old woman is missing, and Saskatoon police are asking the public for help finding her.
Lillian Clark was last seen at a home in the 100 block of 5th Street East around 4:00 p.m., May 25th.
She’s described as 5’2” in height with short black hair, black eyes, and wearing brown-framed glasses. She has a tattoo on her wrist that says ‘diabetic 2,’ and was last seen wearing a white top with black, pink and teal cats on it, and blue jeans.
There is concern Lillian may be in a vulnerable state.
Anyone with information on Lillian’s whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
-
N.B. sending additional fire crews to Nova Scotia as record-breaking fire remains out of controlMore New Brunswick fire crews are set to travel to Nova Scotia in the coming days to help fight ongoing forest fires.
-
Outdoor patio return to downtown Sudbury amid the hot weatherThere will be a lot of music, revelry and fun in downtown Sudbury on Friday evening as the Downtown Sudbury Business Improvement Association launches its 'Ultimate Summer Kick-Off' Party. For many, it also marks the unofficial start to patio season.
-
Defence concludes closing summations in Windsor murder trialThe defence has completed its closing summations in an ongoing Windsor murder trial involving the shooting death of 20-year-old Madisen Gingras in April of 2020.
-
'Many, many lives turned upside down' by wildfires: N.S. premierNova Scotia’s premier says the “historic” wildfires in the province have caused a “breath-taking amount of damage.”
-
Notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo moved to medium-security prison in QuebecNotorious serial rapist and killer Paul Bernardo has been moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec this week, a source tells CTV News Toronto.
-
B.C. giving $4.5 million to upgrade Canuck Place Children's HospiceThe British Columbia government has announced $4.5 million in new funding for Canuck Place to renovate and upgrade the Vancouver children's hospice.
-
London, Ont. offering free rec swim passes & transportation amid Thames Pool closureThe City of London, Ont. has announced that outdoor pools are set to open on July 1.
-
Marineland did not provide adequate water source to bear cubs, Ontario allegesMarineland failed to provide three bear cubs permanent and adequate water sources as well as climbing structures, Ontario alleges in court documents.
-
Woman airlifted after crash near WallensteinA woman in her 80s has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a crash near Wallenstein, according to Orgne Air Ambulance.