Saskatoon police ask for public’s help locating missing 65-year-old woman

A 65-year-old woman is missing, and Saskatoon police are asking the public for help finding her.

Lillian Clark was last seen at a home in the 100 block of 5th Street East around 4:00 p.m., May 25th.

She’s described as 5’2” in height with short black hair, black eyes, and wearing brown-framed glasses. She has a tattoo on her wrist that says ‘diabetic 2,’ and was last seen wearing a white top with black, pink and teal cats on it, and blue jeans.

There is concern Lillian may be in a vulnerable state.

Anyone with information on Lillian’s whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.