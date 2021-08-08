Saskatoon police asking for assistance to locate missing 11-year-old boy

The Saskatoon Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find an 11-year-old boywho has been missing since Friday.

Justin Partridge was last seen on Friday at 1:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Avenue P North, according to a police news release.

Police describe him as Indigneous, 4”7, 110 lbs with short dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black sweat pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Justin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300.