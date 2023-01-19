Saskatoon police asking for help finding missing teen
CTV News Saskatoon Digital Journalist
Chandra Philip
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has asked for public assistance in locating 19-year-old Lara Jean McKenzie.
She was last seen in Prince Albert by family on December 5, an SPS news release said. The police said she may be in a vulnerable state.
McKenzie has been described as five-foot seven-inches and 130 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.
She has tattoos, including a cross near the right eye and the word ‘sister’ on her right arm. Herman also has a piercing in her lip.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.
