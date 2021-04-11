Saskatoon police asking for help locating a missing 30-year-old man

Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing man who may be in a vulnerable state.

30-year-old Frank Dorian was last seen April 10 at around 11 a.m. in the 100 block of Avenue Q North, according to police.

Dorian is described as 5'8" and 130 pounds with short dark hair, pock marks on his face, wearing black bunnyhug, green plaid pants and a red T-shirt, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is requested to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300.