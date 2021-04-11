Saskatoon police asking for help locating missing 14-year-old girl

Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help locating a teen girl who may be in a vulnerable state.

Katlyn Courtepatte was last seen on April 10 at around 4:30 p.m., in the 2900 Block of Eighth Street East, police said.

Courtepatte is described as 5’4” and 160 pounds, recently dyed bright red shoulder-length hair, a nose-piercing and a dollar sign tattoo on her right middle finger.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is requested to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300.